Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC leads the list of major taxpayers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC, Gazprom Armenia and Grand Tobacco are the major taxpayers of the first 9 months of 2018, the State Revenue Committee said, reports Armenpress.

The list of major taxpayers is led by Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine CJSC, which paid 32 billion 797 million 521.8 thousand drams to the state budget in January-September, the second one is Gazprom Armenia CJSC – 30 billion 371 million 579 thousand AMD, and the third major taxpayer is Grand Tobacco – 27 billion 695 million 959.4 thousand AMD.

The fourth major taxpayer is Alex Holding which paid 13 billion 966 million 8 thousand drams to the state budget. Then comes SPS Oil Corporation with 13 billion 175 million 854 thousand AMD tax payment.

