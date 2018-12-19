Acting Diaspora Minister informs about decision of him to head Parliamentary Committee on Education, Culture and Diaspora Affairs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will not put down his parliamentary mandate and will be in the National Assembly of the 7th convocation, ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan told the reporters after the discussions of “My step” bloc at Marriott Armenia hotel.

“I will not be the Minister of Diaspora”, he said. To the question if there will no longer be the ministry of Diaspora, he reminded the announcement of Nikol Pashinyan in Dilijan that the issue of abolishing the ministry is under discussion, emphasizing that there is still no final decision.

“I will head the Standing Committee on Education, Culture and Diaspora Affairs. In any case, my activities will be linked with the Diaspora”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan