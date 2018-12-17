Armenian President, Georgian PM exchange views on current agenda of bilateral relations in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a private meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Tbilisi on the sidelines of his visit to Georgia, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

PM Bakhtadze thanked President Sarkissian for participating in the oath taking ceremony of the new President of Georgia and stated that it’s a pleasure to host the Armenian President in Georgia.

Armen Sarkissian said it’s also an honor form him to be in a neighbor and friendly Georgia at this stage of key events for the country.

At the meeting the Armenian President and the Georgian PM exchanged views on the current agenda of the Armenian-Georgian relations and emphasized the importance of further deepening the productive cooperation in different sectors. They in particularly touched upon the issues on developing the commercial ties and the cooperation in education and cultural spheres.

