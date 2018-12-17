Justice minister visits jailed ringleader of 1999 Armenian parliament attack for private meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan says he has visited Nairi Hunanyan, the ringleader of the 1999 Armenian parliament terror attack.

Zeynalyan told a news conference today that he had a private meeting with the jailed gunman.

Hunanyan is serving a life sentence in a Yerevan prison.

“I talked to him, I had a private conversation,” Zeynalyan said.

“I can also say that I advised him to exercise, because he has gotten overweight”.

The 1999 October 27 parliament shooting was a terror attack committed by a group of gunmen that assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Speaker of Parliament Karen Demirchyan, two Deputy Speakers, a Cabinet member and three lawmakers.

