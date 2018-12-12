Turkey plans new military operations in Syria

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that they plan to carry out new military operations in Syria in the nearest days, ARMENPRESS reports, Turkish NTV TV channel informs.

The military operation is against the Kurdish forces along the eastern shore of Euphrates River.

“We will carry out operations to clean the eastern side of the Euphrates River from terrorists. Despite the fact that the USA had promised Turkey that it would not support the Syrian Kurds (PYD/YPG), it has not kept the promise. It’s clear that the USA positioned watchdogs not for protecting Turkey from terrorists, but vice the versa”, Erdoğan said.

At the same time he said that the Turkish troops will target the Kurds, not the US servicemen.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan