Strasbourg Mayor declares mourning after shooting spree

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries has declared a day of mourning in the city after a gunman killed three and wounded at least dozens more in a Christmas market, DNA reported.

The shooting took place in one of the oldest and biggest Christmas markets of the French city.

The suspected gunman engaged police with an automatic firearm in a shootout before fleeing the scene. The suspect is still on the run, RT reported.

Shortly afterwards investigators began treating the shooting as a terror attack.

Strasbourg was put on lockdown after the shooting.

Authorities have identified the suspect, who is believed to be a 29 year old local.

The gunman is believed to have been wounded by SWAT teams while escaping the scene.

Police called in air support to locate and apprehend the gunman.

The attack left three people dead and at least a dozen wounded, some critically, according to the French Interior Minister.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan