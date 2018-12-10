CIS observer mission says elections in Armenia were free and transparent

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The December 9 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia were held in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Code, Viktor Guminsky – head of the CIS observer mission, told reporters summing up the results of elections, reports Armenpress.

“Based on the long-term and short-term monitoring results we come to a conclusion that the December 9 snap parliamentary elections were held in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Armenia. The elections were free and transparent. The election commissions have provided conditions to voters for free expression of will at all levels”, he said.

He said the observer mission confirms the conclusion based on the elections that the legislation provides an opportunity for holding free and democratic elections.

Guminsky said he also cannot underestimate the activities of the Central Electoral Commission. He said the CEC has taken actions for preparation and holding of elections within this short period of time. Trainings were also held for the specialists.

Viktor Guminksy noted that there have also been violations, but they could not affect the results of the voting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan