Investigative Committee receives one report on electoral violations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has received just one report on the electoral violations recorded during today’s snap parliamentary elections, an official of the Investigative Committee Kamo Sahakyan said at the information center of the Central Electoral Commission, reports Armenpress.

“The Investigative Committee has received just one report about the violations registered today. It related to obstructing the voter to exercise his/her free right. Respective actions are being taken. No criminal cases have been launched as of now”, he said.

He informed that before the elections a specialized unit has been formed in the Investigative Committee by the government’s decision for more effectively organizing the investigation of electoral crimes. A working group has also been formed aimed at conducting proper control during the elections and the subsequent period and coordinating the works.

The Committee received 6 reports on the cases before the election day, all in provinces. They related to obstructing the campaign, electoral bribe distribution and etc.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan