Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will touch upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement at a meeting due on December 5, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The meeting will take place at the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“An agreement over a statement regarding the Artsakh conflict settlement is planned, and I think that you will be informed in detail on the results,” she said, adding that this is preliminary information.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan