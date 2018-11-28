Two children survive fall from 2nd floor school window, police investigate circumstances

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Two seven year old school girls have fallen down the windows of the second floor of a public school in the village of Arevik, Shirak Province.

The incident took place November 27 afternoon.

One of the victims has been hsptalized in a Gyumri clinic.

“She suffered a fractured shoulder, we’ve performed a surgery and she is now in the post-surgical stage,” director of a children’s hospital in Gyumri Ashot Kurghinyan told ARMENPRESS. He did not have information about the other girl.

Police said the clinic has notified them on receiving the child.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Details and other information about the 2nd victim wasn’t immediately available.

It is unclear if foul play is involved.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan