Rescuers deployed to Armenian village to search for 24-year-old missing person in avalanche

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers are searching for a 24-year-old citizen who is missing in an avalanche near the village of Kakhakn, Gegharkunik Province.

The emergency situations ministry did not disclose the identity of the victim. It said that authorities were notified at 14:58, November 27 on the incident.

The initial search and rescue operations were hindered by bad weather conditions.

Today early morning the rescue ops resumed, involving additional emergency personnel.

The ministry said additional information will be provided later.

