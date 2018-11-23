Hundreds of Armenian families repatriate since “Velvet Revolution” took place

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. More than 450 Armenian families have repatriated to their homeland since the “Velvet Revolution” took place in the country, according to caretaker Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.

Speaking at a press conference today, he added that the number of families that have returned to Armenia is a lot more, and that the 450 are those that have addressed the ministry concerning any given issue.

He said that most of the repatriates are from Russia, Iran and the United States.

“The repatriated families were provided with legal consultation, we attempted to give quick solutions to the issues that were not requiring legislative initiatives. This is the number when the repatriated family has directly visited the ministry. The number of repatriated families will undoubtedly be bigger,” Mkhitaryan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan