Garnik Badalyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Garnik Badalyan Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.
The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:44 No need to make any change in Armenia-Iran relations – acting PM Pashinyan
- 15:39 Resolute Support Mission Deputy Commander hails ‘unprecedented training’ of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan
- 15:32 Knowing the process of criminal cases doesn’t mean interfering in the investigation – Nikol Pashinyan
- 15:07 Armenia, Russia expand healthcare cooperation with new agreement
- 15:04 Garnik Badalyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan
- 14:56 Vladimir Badalyan relieved from position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan
- 14:48 Pashinyan seeks maximal utilization of EEU opportunities
- 14:40 Pan-national potential should be united for fully protecting our interests in Artsakh issue, says Pashinyan
- 14:33 There are more serious issues in CSTO and issue of Secretary General is an occasion to discuss them, says Armenia’s Pashinyan
- 14:06 Restoration of Gyumri disaster zone priority for Armenian government
- 13:59 ‘We won’t double tax our citizens’ – Pashinyan on latest universal declaration discussions
- 13:44 “Do we really agree to return two Ramil Safarovs to Azerbaijan?” – Pashinyan to meet family of Armenian civilian captive
- 13:42 Pashinyan considers Russia’s stance on current situation in CSTO as highly constructive
- 13:40 Number of ministers to be reduced – Armenia’s acting PM
- 13:36 More than 10 billion in misappropriations reclaimed, probes on total of 64 billion embezzlement underway
- 13:32 Acting PM introduces government’s ongoing actions in social sector
- 13:27 Pashinyan bombards previous economic structure for leading to crisis, heralds era of modern industrial, technological economy
- 12:58 Pashinyan wears Armenian flag necktie to news conference
- 12:55 Parliamentary inquiry commission chair recommends separating gas supply and distribution systems
- 12:52 Pashinyan introduces government’s economic achievements and failures
- 12:51 Pashinyan says he visited Gegharkunik province as a PM
- 12:48 We have fulfilled our duties before the people and expect trust vote, says Pashinyan
- 12:45 Pashinyan expects decisions over Amulsar issue by spring 2019
- 12:43 2018 International Emmy Awards winners announced
- 12:40 3% economic activity growth recorded in Armenia in October 2018
- 12:36 Pashinyan reiterates intention to demand explanation from President of Belarus
- 12:34 Old banknotes to remain in circulation after new third series bills are introduced
- 12:08 Some Saudi royals seeking to prevent Crown Prince from becoming king after Khashoggi murder
- 11:49 Loss of life expectancy due to air pollution is highest in Asia – new study
- 11:46 Katy Perry named highest paid woman in music by Forbes
- 11:40 Explosion kills 3 in Azerbaijan apartment block
- 11:33 23-year-old Yerevan ballet dancer succumbs to injuries after Nov. 6 car crash
- 11:02 More than 4 million people left Venezuela since Maduro took office, according to study
- 10:47 Iran hails Russia as reliable partner amid sanctions
- 10:38 Acting first deputy PM reaffirms increase in tax burden is ruled out without public consent
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2619 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2400 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2327 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2239 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation
14:33, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2206 times You Could Cut It With A Knife: Heated debates, multiple vetoes, walkouts and lonewolf Mr. Galust Sahakyan’s idle-mode series