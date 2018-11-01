Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Pashinyan appoints new aide


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Hrachya Tashchyan to serve as his aide, the PM’s office said.

The position was vacated when Varuzhan Nersesyan was appointed Armenia’s new Ambassador to the United States.

Tashchyan previously served as director of the foreign relations department at the government. He also served in the Embassy of Armenia in the United States.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




