Sarkissian says Armenia “most likely” to recall Yuri Khachaturov as CSTO chief – Interfax

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will most likely recall Yuri Khachaturov from the position of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told reporters in Minsk, Belarus, according to Interfax.

“Armenia will most likely recall its representative”, Interfax quoted Sarkissian as saying.

According to Interfax, Sarkissian has emphasized that Armenia is entitled to recall or not recall Khachaturov, since he is the representative of Armenia.

“At this moment certain legal processes are underway in this direction,” Sarkissian said, according to Interfax.

Khachaturov is charged in the March 1 probe by Armenian authorities. He was briefly detained and released on bail earlier in summer. He is accused of “breaching constitutional order” during the 2008 post-election unrest in Armenia when he held a high ranking post in the military.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan