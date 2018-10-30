Artsakh President attends event dedicated to Day of Worker of State Service on Emergency Situations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on October 30 attended an event dedicated to the Day of the Worker of the State Service on Emergency Situations, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his congratulatory remarks the President said the staff members of the structure carry out an important and responsible job, are ready to respond to various emergency situations, help our citizens, and solve diverse problems. “It requires relevant professional training, enhancement of skills and capabilities, application of innovations in the sphere, closer communication with the central and regional structures of the system, systematic interaction with all the concerned institutions”, Bako Sahakyan said.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that the state kept the activity of the State Service on Emergency Situations in the spotlight, and during these years large-scale projects have been carried out to improve the working conditions of the department, upgrade its material and technical base, improve social conditions of the staff servicemen.

An awarding ceremony was held during the event.