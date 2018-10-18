President Sarkissian hosts His Eminence Archbishop Levon Zekiyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today hosted Papal Legate for the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice, Primate of the Armenian Catholic Diocese in Turkey, His Eminence Archbishop Levon Zekiyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President welcomed the guest at the Presidential Palace and stated: “Our friendship has a history of many years, several decades. Our first and all next meetings are special days in my memory, and during the last meeting in Vienna, it was a pleasure to be at the historic building of the Mekhitarist Congregation, visit the museum together with you”.

The Armenian President highly valued Archbishop Levon Zekiyan’s productive activity aimed at making the Armenian people’s spiritual, cultural heritage recognized to the world, preserving the Armenian identity and educating the generations. “Your visit is important not only from spiritual and religious, but also from cultural perspective”, the President said, adding: “For me, you first of all are a professor, expert on Armenian studies, a real teacher, since the spiritual leader firstly needs to be a teacher. I think you are a bridge not only between our compatriots in Armenia and abroad, not only between the Armenian apostolic and catholic churches, but also your role is very important for the preservation and spread of the Armenian culture, literature and language”.

In his turn Archbishop Levon Zekiyan thanked the President for the warm and encouraging words and stated: “I was very happy for your election as the President of Armenia. I firstly was happy for the friendship, but also for your personality in this very high and responsible position”.

The President and Archbishop Zekiyan also touched upon the activity of the Mekhitarist Congregation, highlighted the irreplaceable and key role the Congregation had, becoming known to the world as a spiritual, educational, literary and scientific-culture center.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






