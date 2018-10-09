Alone but never forgotten: The 600-year-old sole standing Armenian church in Trabzon, Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. After nearly 600 years, despite being partially ruined it is still standing.

The Holy Savior Armenian Church of Trabzon, Turkey, is the only standing Armenian monastery in the city.

According to Professor Ismayil Kyose, nearly 200 Armenian churches and monasteries existed in Trabzon at a time, but today none of them is standing. Only few still exist, but are located in private territories, he told Karadeniz online newspaper.

The Turkish professor argues that the state’s ownership and protection over churches and monasteries is a very important issue, despite requiring much funding.

Trabzon’s Holy Savior monastery was built in 1424 by Stepan Baghdasar.

Numerous Armenian cross-stones have been preserved nearby the church.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan