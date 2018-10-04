UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Sahak Karapetyan has been killed in a helicopter crash in the Kostroma Oblast, a source from emergency services told TASS.

“According to preliminary information Karapetyan was in the crashed helicopter,” the source said.

According to another source, Karapetyan was on leave. The information hasn’t yet been officially confirmed.

The crashed helicopter is an AS-350.

UPDATES:

13:15 - Russian authorities confirm that Karapetyan was on board the crashed helicopter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan