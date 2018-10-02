An all-francophone week: Yerevan La Francophonie summit schedule presented

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A Francophone environment will dominate in Armenia October 7-12 with numerous events expected as part of the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan.

Secretary General of the Armenian foreign ministry Vahagn Melikyan, the head of the ministry’s working committee for the summit, told a news conference today that the 105th session of the La Francophonie’s Permanent Council will take place October 7. The 35th ministerial session of the organization will take place October 8-9. The ministerial session is a body composed of foreign ministers of members.

The grand opening of the La Francophonie Village in Yerevan’s Freedom Square will take place 17:00 October 9. Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and La Francophonie Secretary General Michaelle Jean will attend the opening.

“Youth Day will be marked on the same day. One of the main directions of La Francophonie will be issues concerning the youth,” Melikyan said.

The Village will feature concerts, exhibitions and numerous pavilions.

On October 10, the La Francophonie Business Forum will take place in Yerevan’s TUMO Center under the high patronage of President Armen Sarkissian.

The summit itself will begin October 11, with officials from 83 member countries and observers in attendance. Delegations from other international organizations are also expected.

At 19:30, October 11, a gala concert will take place in Yerevan’s Republic Square, where world-famous singers will perform.

More than 3500 representatives will arrive to Armenia for the La Francophonie summit.

Yerevan is hosting the XVII International Organisation of La Francophonie summit October 7-12.

Armenia is a member of the organization since 2008.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

IOF has concluded 33 cooperation agreements with international and regional organisations and has established permanent dialogue between the major international linguistic zones (the English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arab-speaking zones).

The IOF has its head office in Paris as well as four permanent representations in Addis Ababa (at the African Union and at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), in Brussels (at the European Union), in New York and in Geneva (at the UN). It has three regional offices (West Africa ; Central Africa and Indian Ocean ; Asia-Pacific) located respectively in Lomé (Togo), Libreville (Gabon) and Hanoi (Vietnam) and two regional antennas in Bucharest (Romania) and in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

Alongside the IOF, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie and the four direct operators are responsible for implementing the programs decided at the Summits. The four direct operators are : the Academic Agency of La Francophonie, TV5Monde, the International Association of Francophone Mayors and The Senghor University of Alexandria.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan