PM Pashinyan presents results of first talks with RPA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed the issue of holding early parliamentary elections with head of the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan, Pashinyan told the reporters after the meeting, adding that this was the first meeting for the discussion of the early parliamentary elections.

“We exchanged views on that issue and agreed that a negotiation process should start”, Pashinyan said. He added that people should not expect that a decision could be made based on one meeting.

The PM said that the elections should take place as soon as possible.

Pashinyan noted that irrespective of the results of the early elections, the political opposition will not be represented less than it is now.

“1/3 of the National Assembly has to represent opposition. Instead, we will have the situation when the Government will have parliamentary majority and it will give an opportunity to act freely and engage in the solution of the country’s problems. We will have legitimate authorities and legitimate minority. Even if the 2nd party collects 5% of the votes, its representation will be increased to 1/3 with the help of the bonus system”, Pashinyan emphasized.

He informed that at the moment the Republican Party has not given consent on holding early parliamentary elections.

Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that they have agreed with the PM to continue with the negotiations. He added that if one political force is against early parliamentary elections, elections should not be held, since the future parliament has to reflect the wish of all the forces.

According to him, the Republican Party will start preparations for the next parliamentary elections and time will show if these elections will be early or regular.

