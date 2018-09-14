President of France welcomes Armenian Prime Minister at Élysée Palace

PARIS, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron greeted PM Pashinyan at the entrance, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Paris.

After the welcoming ceremony the two leaders will continue talks at a luncheon.

The Armenian PM arrived in the French capital on September 13 on a working visit.

Pashinyan laid a wreath at the Komitas monument in the Yerevan Park, honoring the Armenian Genocide victims.

Later on the same day, the PM had a dinner with representatives of the Armenian community of France.

The second day of the visit began with a meeting with members of MEDEF.

