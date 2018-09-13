Nine dead as driver intentionally slams into crowd in China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Police in Central China's Hunan Province on Thursday detained the man who is suspected in running over and killing nine people and injuring 46 others with his car, Global Times reports.



Investigators said the man surnamed Yang intentionally drove his car into a crowd Wednesday evening along a square in Hengdong county, Hengyang city. Nine people died and 46 were injured, including three severely.

The office released no other details about the suspect.



The suspect was reportedly sentenced several times for robbery and drug abuse earlier, news site bjnews.com.cn reported on Thursday, citing initial police findings.



