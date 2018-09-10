PM Pashinyan ensures he will never grasp from power

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia, Board member of “Civil Contract” party Nikol Pashinyan assures that the day when the citizens of Armenia decide that he and his team should leave the office, it will take 15 minutes to step down, ARMENPRESS reports the PM announced during the election campaign meeting of “My step” block.

“The day that the citizens of Armenia decide that we should step down, we will do so within 15 minutes. I will never grasp from the power. Whoever says that the “Civil Contract” party has power, they understand nothing, since in Armenia only people have the power”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan