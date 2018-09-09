Georgian Prime Minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit September 10

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze will arrive to Armenia on September 10 on an official visit, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan said on Facebook.

“During the visit a one-on-one conversation and an expanded format meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned, which will be followed by statements from the leaders of the two countries for the news media. The Georgian Prime Minister will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex,” Yeghoyan said, adding that meetings with the President and the Speaker of Parliament are also planned.

An official dinner on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister in honor of Bakhtadze is also expected.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan