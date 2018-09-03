Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz remanded into custody by Yerevan court

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court approved the prosecutor’s motion to remand Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz into custody, Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Oksuz is wanted by the United States and was arrested in Yerevan.

Earlier police confirmed to ARMENPRESS that the apprehended fugitive is still in Armenia. No further details on the extradition process were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan