Azerbaijan seeks to arrest Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian through Interpol for Artsakh visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. A day after internet personality and entrepreneur Dan Bilzerian departed from Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘s authorities launched a criminal case against the playboy millionaire known as the King of Instagram.

Azerbaijan launched the criminal proceedings against Bilzerian for visiting Artsakh, the country’s prosecutor’s office said.

Dan Bilzerian arrived to Armenia on August 27 with his brother Adam and his father Paul.

The entrepreneur, who is also an actor, was granted Armenian citizenship and then signed up for the military as required by law.

During the trip, the Armenian-American internet personality and professional poker player, who is known as the King of Instagram, visited Artsakh. Bilzerian, a gun enthusiast, fired various large caliber weapons, including an RPG, at a local shooting range. After arriving back to Yerevan he visited the Armenian Genocide memorial and then left the country.

Azerbaijan has requested Interpol to declare Bilzerian internationally wanted.

However, this move contradicts an earlier statement from the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan.

Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azeri foreign ministry spokesperson, has earlier said that he refuses to comment on Bilzerian’s visit, dismissing it as “unserious”.

