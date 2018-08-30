China donates 200 units of ambulances to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. China is donating 200 ambulances, along with required spare parts and equipment, to Armenia. The bill was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

The ambulances will be given to medical institutions of Yerevan and the provinces.

Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said that this donation completely solves the entire demand of ambulance vehicles in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked China for the “important and necessary assistance”.

“This assistance is once again underscoring the high level of the Armenian-Chinese relations. I am sure that these relations will get significantly development and will reach a new level soon,” Pashinyan said.

