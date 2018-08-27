CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to conduct observer mission at upcoming Yerevan City Council elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) will invite the representatives of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CoE) to conduct an observer mission during the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said during the Commission’s session on August 27, Armenpress reports.

“The president of the Communities Association of Armenia has applied to the Armenian Prime Minister with the request to send an invitation to the CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities for conducting an observer mission, and Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development has requested the CEC to invite the Congress delegation to conduct observer mission at the Yerevan City Council snap elections”, CEC Chairman said.

Yerevan City Council early elections will be held on September 23.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan