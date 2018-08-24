Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Armenia never cooperates with a foreign partner to counteract another partner – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia never pursues a policy of partnership with one country to counteract another partner, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“We have said that after the velvet revolution no drastic shifts will take place in Armenia’s foreign policy. We have the plans and implement those plans to develop relations with Russia, including in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. And we also develop our relations with the European Union, European Union Member States, Germany”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

Nikol Pashinyan added that during his discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel it was recorded that the mentioned foreign policy approach of Armenia is fully comprehendible for Germany. “We see no controversies or necessity for counteracting here”, PM Pashinyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




