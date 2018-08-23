Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

2nd President Kocharyan has no shares in Zvartnots airport and never had - Armenia International Airports CJSC issues statement

2nd President Kocharyan has no shares in Zvartnots airport and never had - Armenia International Airports CJSC issues statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia International Airports CJSC denied the media reports according to which 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has shares in the Zvartnots international airport, reports Armenpress.

Armenia International Airports CJSC issued a statement which says: “Recently some Armenian media outlets reported that 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has a share in the Zvartnots international airport. Kocharyan personally denied these reports in one of his recent interviews.

Armenia International Airports CJSC would like to make a clarification that it is an open and transparent company which invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Armenia’s economy which contributed to the country’s sustainable development in the last two decades.

Robert Kocharyan has no shares in our company and never had. In order to confirm this fact Armenia International Airports CJSC is ready to provide its accounting books and recordings for conducting a detailed audit”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 15610 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6505 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2217 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1953 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1951 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration