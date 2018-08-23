2nd President Kocharyan has no shares in Zvartnots airport and never had - Armenia International Airports CJSC issues statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia International Airports CJSC denied the media reports according to which 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has shares in the Zvartnots international airport, reports Armenpress.

Armenia International Airports CJSC issued a statement which says: “Recently some Armenian media outlets reported that 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has a share in the Zvartnots international airport. Kocharyan personally denied these reports in one of his recent interviews.

Armenia International Airports CJSC would like to make a clarification that it is an open and transparent company which invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Armenia’s economy which contributed to the country’s sustainable development in the last two decades.

Robert Kocharyan has no shares in our company and never had. In order to confirm this fact Armenia International Airports CJSC is ready to provide its accounting books and recordings for conducting a detailed audit”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan