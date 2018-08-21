Fruit-vegetables export volumes already surpass 2017 annual figure as of August 21

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. As of August 21, 2018, 121.295 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables have been exported from Armenia, the ministry of agriculture told Armenpress.

Compared to the same period of 2017, the export volumes increased by nearly 49.000 tons or 67.7% and surpass the2017 annual export volumes by 444 tons.

An unprecedented growth in apricot export volumes has been registered this year: as of today 51.594 tons of apricots have been exported which surpasses the figure of the previous year by 23.120 tons or nearly 81.2%.

Russia’s share in the overall export comprises nearly 114603 tons of goods or 94.5%: the rest has been exported to Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Iraq, UAE, Iran, Belgium, Romania, Macedonia, Kuwait, Qatar and the US.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan