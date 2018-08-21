Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan to depart for Czech Republic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for Prague on an official visit on August 22-24, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes MPs Tachat Vardapetyan, Armen Rustamyan and Hrachya Hakobyan.

During the visit meetings are scheduled with President of the Czech Senate Milan Štěch, President of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, as well as members of the Czech Republic-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group.

