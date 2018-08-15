Employees of healthcare ministry evacuated after bomb alert

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, at 11:21, the citizen alerted the 911 service that he is going to explode the building of the Armenian ministry of healthcare, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The respective rescue-firefighter squads dispatched to the scene.

The employees of the healthcare ministry are being evacuated.

As a result of the respective operations nothing dangerous has been found in the building.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan