It’s three months emigration has stopped in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime MInister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that the era of enforcing the will upon the people has passed, and thereafter the will of the citizens will be compulsory and as a PM he is the guarantor of that. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan met with the residents of Noyemberyan on August 10, during which he also said, “We all together, comprehending what we are to do, assuming our share of responsibility, will solve the problems facing our country. I have visited your region to assure you that the Government of Armenia is confident that it will manage to make Armenia free, powerful and happy”.

The PM emphasized that those who plundered Armenia and used the resources of the country for the welfare of their families thereafter have no right to stand in front of the people of Armenia. “Today you are the authority and the government is your servant. Never doubt that the government will always serve you”, he said, adding that the time of officials who plunder the country has passed.

Nikol Pashinyan documented with satisfaction that it’s already 3 months that emigration from Armenia has not only stopped but the number of people arriving in Armenia is by 4 thousand more than those leaving Armenia compared to the previous years. “In addition, the prices for apartments in Yerevan and regions have increased and this means that people buy apartment, because Armenia has become the place where one should live, but not run away”, PM Pashinyan said.

In his speech addressed to the residents the Governor of Tavush Province said that the problems have been fully identified and presented to the Government. “The solutions will be difficult but we hope the Government will be fast to react”, the Governor said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan