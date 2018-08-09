Another earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. New 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Indonesia’s Lombok island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on August 9, TASS reports.
There are no reports yet on the victims and injured.
Earlier on August 5, 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Lombok island.
According to the latest reports, more than 380 people have been killed, over thousands were injured in the quake. Nearly 270.000 locals had to leave their homes.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:38 SIS cannot provide any information about inviting ex-PM for questioning over March 1 case considering the interests of preliminary investigation
- 11:25 Number of beneficiaries of Military Insurance Fund expands
- 11:12 Sarhat Petrosyan appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee
- 10:55 National Security Service chief visits NSS Border Troops Administrative Complex
- 10:35 Armenian National Committee of New Zealand urges PM Jacinda Ardern to change stance on Armenian Genocide
- 10:30 Another earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island
- 10:00 Ecuador declares state of emergency due to migration flow from Venezuela
- 09:29 European Stocks - 08-08-18
- 09:28 US stocks up - 08-08-18
- 09:26 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-08-18
- 09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-08-18
- 09:22 Oil Prices Up - 08-08-18
- 08.08-19:36 NSS Armenia discovers large amount of weapons and ammunition at former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s factory
- 08.08-18:50 Armenia to participate in “Dubai-Expo 2020”
- 08.08-18:00 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-08-18
- 08.08-17:59 Asian Stocks - 08-08-18
- 08.08-17:06 Artsakh’s defense ministry informs about major explosion in one of Azerbaijani military positions
- 08.08-17:00 Defense minister holds meeting with chairman of Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund
- 08.08-16:53 Media outlets report on NSS operations in ex-PM Abrahamyan’s mansion: NSS neither denies nor confirms the reports yet
- 08.08-16:11 Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili comments on Armenian PM Pashinyan’s policy
- 08.08-15:47 PM Pashinyan to depart for Tavush province
- 08.08-15:26 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says explanation of Prosecutor General’s Office to keep ex-President Kocharyan in custody is not convincing
- 08.08-15:18 Sarhat Petrosyan to be appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee
- 08.08-15:05 US unable to stop export of Iranian oil – FM Zarif
- 08.08-13:52 Armenian healthcare minister meets UK Ambassador
- 08.08-13:18 Sanitek fined for improperly conducting waste disposal service
- 08.08-13:08 Prices of fruits and vegetables decrease, but that of butter and meat products increase
- 08.08-12:49 Air temperature to decrease in Armenia on August 9-11
- 08.08-12:34 Our priority task is to ensure Artsakh’s security – ARF Bureau representative
- 08.08-12:22 August 8 – International Cat Day
- 08.08-11:36 Explosion kills 3 workers in Iran’s Enghelab Sport Complex
- 08.08-11:31 Prosecutor General’s Office rejects motion of MPs to change ex-President Kocharyan’s precautionary measure
- 08.08-10:59 El Salvador’s ex-President pleads guilty to money laundering
- 08.08-10:29 Aziz Surakmatov elected mayor of Bishkek
- 08.08-09:55 Yelk faction MP Lena Nazaryan wants to reach number of women in Parliament to 40%
15:20, 08.03.2018
Viewed 2812 times Speaker of Parliament of Armenia addresses message on 4th anniversary of Yazidi genocide
23:53, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1828 times Chairman of Special Investigation Service of Armenia presents details over Robert Kocharyan’s criminal case, partially declassifies highly confidential N0038 order
14:05, 08.06.2018
Viewed 1806 times Arsene Tchakarian, last member of famous Manouchian Group, dies at 101
13:38, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1664 times Any encroachment of adversary being immediately neutralized – defense minister comments on border situation
16:03, 08.03.2018
Viewed 1648 times Armenia key strategic partner for Russia: NSS chief holds meeting with Russian Ambassador