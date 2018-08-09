Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August

Another earthquake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. New 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Indonesia’s Lombok island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on August 9, TASS reports.

There are no reports yet on the victims and injured.

Earlier on August 5, 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Lombok island.

According to the latest reports, more than 380 people have been killed, over thousands were injured in the quake. Nearly 270.000 locals had to leave their homes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




