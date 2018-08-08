Aziz Surakmatov elected mayor of Bishkek

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Bishkek city council elected Aziz Surakmatov mayor of Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, during the August 8 extraordinary sitting, Interfax reported.

Aziz Surakmatov was the only candidate for mayor. He has been nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek city council.

The mayor is elected for four-year term, but can be dismissed early.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan