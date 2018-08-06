Arsene Tchakarian, last member of famous Manouchian Group, dies at 101

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Arsene Tchakarian, the last member of the famous Missak Manouchian Group, who were fighting the Nazi occupation of France during World War II, has died at the age of 101, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

He died on August 4 at a hospital in the Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine.

He joined the small group of foreign Resistance members led by Missak Manouchian, an Armenian poet and fellow communist. The group was broken up in 1944 when 23 of its members were captured by German forces and sentenced to death by a military court.

Prior to his death, Arsene Tchakarian held hundreds of meetings in schools, provided consultation to military officials and civilians and etc.

