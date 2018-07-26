CSTO Secretary General arrives in Yerevan Special Investigative Service for questioning over 2008 case

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Moments ago CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov arrived at the Special Investigative Service HQ in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

The Armenian general has been summoned for questioning over the ongoing March 1, 2008 case.

The March 1 case concerns the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when mass protests erupted after Serzh Sargsyan was elected president. Robert Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time. Khachaturov was serving as head of the Yerevan garrison in 2008.

Asked by reporters whether or not he has concerns over being named a suspect, Khachaturov said : “No”.

Khachaturov is being questioned as a witness.

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is also due to make an appearance at the Special Investigative Service.

Khachaturov was appointed to lead the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2017.

