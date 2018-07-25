‘Nikol fell in love with me at first sight….me a bit later’ – Armenian PM’s wife reveals romantic story in frank interview

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan says she loves the Armenian countryside, adores Artsakh, Stepanakert, Shushi, the Gandzasar Church, but still continues to dream about a big trip to Africa.

As part of her visit to Moscow, Hakobyan gave an interview to the Russian Express Gazeta newspaper, talking about her personal life, her family, work, new duties and dreams.

“We met back in the university years when Nikol was studying in the 5th course of the Yerevan State University’s Faculty of Journalism, while I was a freshman in the same faculty. I immediately heard his name – Nikol Pashinyan – when I entered the lecture hall. Lecturers, the dean, students - everyone was talking about him. Nikol was the pride of the faculty, I was hearing about this without knowing the protagonist,” Hakobyan said.

By the time they met in 1995, Nikol already had an accomplished career. He was already collaborating with an opposition newspaper in his early university years. Pashinyan was the legend of the Journalism Faculty in the 5th course. It isn’t a coincidence that Pashinyan was expelled from university in 1995 because of his political views.

During her freshman year Anna was tasked to write an article for a newspaper – the very same newspaper for which Nikol Pashinyan was working at that time. “I wrote the article and presented it to the editorial board. That’s how me and Nikol met. Nikol fell in love with me at first sight, but I…..a bit later,” Hakobyan said.

Regarding the political views of her husband, Hakobyan said she always knew that Nikol will be engaged in politics and she is ready to overcome all difficulties together with him.

After their marriage Nikol Pashinyan increased his struggle. By late 90s he was already famous as a courageous personality in his profession. Pashinyan doesn’t hesitate to name criminal figures, which is the reason why he was summoned to court several times.

“We appeared under the focus of public attention during the revolution. People were recognizing in the street, were saying good wishes, now it is the same. This is very pleasant, and this love is mutual. Overall no fundamental changes occurred in our lives after my husband became Prime Minister. Our place of residence changed, and now a security service exists,” she said.

Hakobyan also talked about her dreams, one of which is a journey in Africa.

“I love the Armenian villages very much. I adore Artsakh, Stepanakert, Shushi, the Gandzasar Church…But I still dream about traveling to Africa on a journey. Anyhow I know prefer to take a vacation in Armenia. I am currently searching for new ideas, I am studying life from a bit of another perspective. But, as previously, I attach importance to honesty, liberty, kindness and fairness in people,” Anna Hakobyan said.

