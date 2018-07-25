Workers of industrial plant under intensive care after explosion

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Three workers of an industrial plant who were injured in an explosion earlier today in southwestern Yerevan are under intensive care.

The three workers, aged 29, 31 and 46, are hospitalized in three different hospitals of Yerevan.

Two of them are being treated for burns.

The blast occurred in a glass industrial plant in Artashisyan Street, Shengavit district.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan