OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs suggest Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold another meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have proposed the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to have another meeting, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“After a final agreement over the location and date of the meeting we will inform the public, as it has been done previously,” he said.

Earlier on July 24 Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov said that a meeting with Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is expected in New York City in September. He said that he meeting will probably take place within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The first Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting took place July 11 in Brussels. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs were also in attendance.

