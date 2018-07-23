‘It’s now Turkey’s turn to bring forward constructive initiatives’ – Defense minister on Armenian- Turkish relations

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The military alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan is a source of concern for Armenia because the policy of this alliance is directed against the national security of Armenia, defense minister Davit Tonoyan said in an interview to EADaily when asked whether Turkey is considered to be a threat for Armenia’s security.

“Certainly, the cooperation of the abovementioned two countries is a threat for us, especially when we take into account the fact that Azerbaijan is openly threatening Armenia with war, and Turkey is supporting with all means the realization of Baku’s military intentions,” Tonoyan said, reminding that generally in terms of military cooperation Turkey is Azerbaijan’s main partner.

He noted Armenia’s initiation of an attempt to normalize relations with Turkey in 2008, when official Ankara did not make any steps in response.

“Eventually the process stopped as a result of the preconditions brought forwards by Turkey’s leadership. Turkey continues linking the issue of normalizing bilateral relations with the solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. But we insist that the best solution will be the establishment of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions, which will enable our countries to gradually head in the direction of establishing complete bilateral relations. However, taking into account the failure of the previous process, it is now Turkey’s turn to bring forward a constructive initiative,” Armenia’s defense minister said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan