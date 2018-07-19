Armenia’s first deputy PM meets UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in New York

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. First deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, while on a working visit to New York, visited the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) headquarters where he met with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The first deputy PM attached importance to the cooperation over the future programs with the UNDP.

The officials discussed issues relating to the Armenian government’s reforms program and possible international assistance to that. They also touched upon the UNDP’s possible support to the upcoming snap elections in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan