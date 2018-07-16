Sarkissian meets with acting director of Hayastan Fund

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Petros Terzyan, the acting executive director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. Terzyan serves as chairman of the fund’s France branch and was appointed to lead the fund after Ara Vardanyan stepped down as executive director following a scandalous revelation of security agencies that Vardanyan used the fund’s finances for online gambling.

During the meeting the sides exchanged ideas over ongoing organizations matters of the fund and its further operations. They expressed hope that the problems will be solved through joint efforts and the charitable programs in Armenia and Artsakh will continue.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan