Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire nearly 170 times, fire over 1500 shots at Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. During the period from July 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing more than 1500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military tasks.

