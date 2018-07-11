Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Meeting of Armenian FM and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicks off in Brussels


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has kicked off in Brussels on July 11, Armenian MFA spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting will be held a bit later”, Balayan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration