No alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says CSTO

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Treaty Security Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov has expressed concern over the current situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijan border in the Nakhijevan section.

“On June 11, 2018, at the foreign ministerial council sitting of CSTO in Almaty, Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan notified his colleagues and the CSTO Secretary General that Azerbaijani armed forces are actively re-locating along the border with Armenia in the Nakhijevan side, movements to areas of direct contact and implementation of engineering works.

We at the CSTO secretariat follow with concern the information about the dynamics of development of the situation, it shouldn’t lead to a new escalation of situation.

Affirming the significance of the means which are aimed at forming an atmosphere contributing to seeking ways for peaceful settlement of the issue, the CSTO secretariat is certain that it is necessary to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through a peaceful way, within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, which is the only structure vested with the mandate of the international community, which has been affirmed by the 2017 statement of the CSTO leaders,” Khachaturov said in his commentary as reported by the CSTO website.

