Armenian Church dismisses claims surrounding Holy Lance

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Holy Lance of Etchmiatsin is complete, it hasn’t been compromised in any way, says Father Asoghik Karapetyan – head of the Mother See’s archive and museums.

He said that a tiny relic from inside the socket of the lance was dedicated in 2004 to Russian Patriarch Alexy II on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The relic was placed inside a small silver copy, which the late Alexy II blessed and placed in a monastery outside St. Petersburg.

Father Karapetyan’s comments come after a group of protesters who are demanding the resignation of Catholicos Garegin II claimed that allegedly the church has given a part of the Holy Lance to a Russian mayor as a gift.

Speaking to reporters at the Mother See, Father Karapetyan displayed the Holy Lance. “It has been kept here from the 60s of the 18th century under the special supervision of the Catholicoi,” he said.

He said that the Holy Lance has two special seals which have been done by 19th century Catholicoi Davit V and Daniel I to differentiate it from an 18th century copy which was prepared for security concerns.

The Holy Lance is displayed only on special occasions, he said.

However, the Catholicos has granted a unique chance to view the Holy Lance tomorrow at 11:00 in the Mother See.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan