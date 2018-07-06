President Bako Sahakyan receives member of Artsakh-France friendship circle Jacques Remiller

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 6 received member of the Artsakh-France friendship circle, former mayor of the French Vienne town Jacques Remiller, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to Artsakh-France ties were discussed during the meeting.

The President noted that the development of relations with France is among priorities of Artsakh foreign political agenda, expressing gratitude to Jacques Remiller for his active participation in deepening and expanding bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan